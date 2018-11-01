India on Wednesday protested against Pakistan and China over a bus service that is scheduled to be launched on Saturday between Lahore and Kashgar, a city in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous in China’s far west, through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The CPEC is a crucial project under Chinese President Xi Jinping's One Belt One Road initiative or new Silk Road project

India has also been protesting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is a slew of infrastructure projects that are currently underway through Pakistan. The project is intended to modernise Pakistani infrastructure and bolster the country economy by building various transportation networks, energy projects and special economic zones.

Responding to the development, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ravesh Kumar said it has been India’s consistent position that the so-called China-Pakistan ‘Boundary Agreement’ of 1963 is illegal and Government of India does not recognise it.

Meanwhile, the bus service is an attempt to bolster trade ties and increase friendship between Pakistan and China, but the issue revolves around the bs route that passes through PoK, where the CPEC passes, as reported by The Indian Express.

India has not yet agreed to join Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), citing the project does not respect other countries' territorial integrity and has put neighbouring countries under massive debt.

In 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it is only by respecting the autonomy of countries involved, there can be regional connectivity and avoid differences and disorientation.”

