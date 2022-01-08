The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the appointment process for the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will start from today.

India reported 1,41,986 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 9.28 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this, the country’s COVID-19 case tally has gone up to 3,53,68,372.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 3,071 cases of Omicron of which 1,203 have been recovered. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (876), followed by Delhi (513) and Karnataka (333).

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the appointment process for the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will start from today.