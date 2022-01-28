The daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 15.88%. As per the ministry, the country's active caseload mounted to 21,05,611, which is 5.18% of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

India reported 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry reported on Friday. With this, the daily positivity rate in the country dropped to 15.88%. As per the ministry, the country’s active caseload mounted to 21,05,611, which is 5.18% of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

As many as 627 covid-19 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries from the virus have also been reported in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate too witnessed a drop today; was recorded to be 17.47%.

164.44 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The Ministry, in its release, informed that 15,82,307 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Over 72.37 crore tests have been conducted so far in the country, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, under the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,64,44,73,216 vaccine doses have been administered so far.