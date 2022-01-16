The total cases of COVID-19 infection in the country have gone up to 3,71,22,164, while the active cases stand at 15,50,377.

India recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The daily positivity rate is 16.28 percent. The fresh infections are 2,369 more than yesterday. On Saturday, India logged 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total cases of COVID-19 infection in the country have gone up to 3,71,22,164, while the active cases stand at 15,50,377.

Active cases account for 4.18 per cent of the total cases. Meanwhile, 314 people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 4,86,066. According to the health ministry, 1,38,331 people recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 3,50,85,721. The recovery rate is currently at 94.51 per cent. 7,743 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected so far in the country. A total of 70,24,48,838 samples were tested so far of which 16,65,404 samples were tested on yesterday. 156.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Moreover, more than 158 crore (1,58,01,46,015) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the ministry informed in its press release today. Further, more than 14.13 crore (14,13,44,641) balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the ministry added.