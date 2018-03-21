Taking to a Chinese social media platform, Weibo, PM Modi said that India looks forward to working with China for further development of their bilateral relations. Both the leaders also agreed to work closely in strengthening the coordination, cooperation in international affairs. The two nations will be working together for a developmental partnership to promote global, regional peace and development. PM Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping that like India, China also shares global influence.

The high tensions between India and its neighbour, China seems to be settling soon as the two leaders seem to be bonding on latter’s re-election as President for another term. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, wished Xi Jinping for his re-election as the President and offered congratulations. Wishing the Chinese President, PM Modi also discussed ways in which the two nations can enhance the exchanges and also the methods to deepen the bilateral cooperation. Xi Jinping’s re-elections as the Chinese President was recently approved by the Chinese Parliament, making him the man-in-charge, again.

According to a report by TOI, the two leaders — PM Modi and Xi Jinping — also agreed that since India and China are growing rapidly the bilateral relations were extremely ‘vital for the realisation of the 21st century as ‘Asian Century’’. As per the official release, the two leaders also agreed to continue their close consultations on regional and international issues of mutual interest. As per reports, Chinese President Xi Jing Ping also briefed PM Modi on Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). As per a report by Chinese Xinhua news agency, PM Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping that like India, China also shares global influence with ancient civilisation. PM Modi also asserted that India will be working with China to enhance high-level exchanges and deepen the bilateral ties.

Reports suggested that both leaders also agreed to ‘strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs to further a closer developmental partnership between the two countries and promote global and regional peace and development’. In his congratulations message to Xi Jinping posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, PM Modi said, “Dear President Xi Jinping, congratulations on getting re-elected as the President of the People’s Republic of China. “I look forward to working with you for further development of our bilateral relations”.

