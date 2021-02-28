India has made a donation of 1.5 crores to Taiwan's National Research Institute of Chinese medicine in order to bolster cooperation in traditional medicine.

India made a donation of 1.5 Million (NTD 570,000) to Taiwan’s National Research Institute on Friday in order to boost cooperation in traditional medicine. As per CNA, Taiwan’s News reported that it was the very first time that such an initiative has been undertaken by the Indian government – to donate funds to a Taiwanese government institution.

As per a report, Taiwan’s representatives have invested years in South Asian countries to promote exchanges between the traditional medicine sectors of the two sides. Taiwan’s New Southbound policy which was introduced in 2016 targets a total of 18 countries, India being one of them.

India has set up a permanent Information cell named- AYUSH which provides data about traditional Indian medicine and also manages the exchange with the Chinese Medical community located in Taiwan. India’s ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organisation South Regional Office (WHO-SEARO) has recently signed a Letter Of Exchange (LoE) for the delegation of an expert from AYUSH to WHO’s regional medicine programme in New Delhi.

Gouranglal Das, The South Asian country’s chief representative in Taiwan was also present at the Friday conference to officially hand over the donation funds to the NRICM, a CNA report cited.

