India may acquire armed drones from the United States after the Donald Trump administration new policy in regard to the export of unmanned aerial systems. The changes in the US policy has come after Donald Trump administration promised to make changes to do so.

After United States President Donald Trump administration made changes and drafted a new policy in regard to the export of unmanned aerial systems, India might move forward to acquire armed drones from the United States. The new policy by the Trump administration may allow the export of drone which could be used as counter-terrorism objectives. The new policy concerned with the export of unmanned aerial system has come after Donald Trump promised to make changes in its administration’s process to sell drone to its allies.

Drones are important devices for future generation which are highly productive and its used in various sectors are increasing day by day. Though India does use drones for security and surveillance, if it acquires armed drones, it will be far more helpful for the nation to guard its border from terror activities especially along the Line of Control (LoC). As part of its new policy, the allies or nation who would like to acquire armed drone will have to assure that those nations will not indulge or “conduct unlawful surveillance or use unlawful force against their domestic populations.” The new policy also says that the use of these armed aerial systems in operation only when “there is a lawful basis for resorting to the use of force under international law, such as national self-defence.”

According to reports, US firms General Atomic is already in talks with the Indian Navy for sale of 22 Predator B ‘Sea Guardian’ drones for maritime reconnaissance operation over the Indian Ocean. Reports also suggest that after this new policy by US, it will be easier for India to acquire variants for the Air Force and Army with weaponry including the AGM-114 Hellfire missile. The same missile has been used by US to target terrorists in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

