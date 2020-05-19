India Meteorological Department has said that Amphan Cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal as extremely severe cyclonic storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning regarding the Amphan Cyclone and said that it is likely to move towards West Bengal as an extremely severe cyclonic storm tomorrow.

“It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon or evening of May 20, 2020, as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at one or two places today. Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over all the districts of Gangetic West Bengal with extremely heavy falls at East and West Midnapur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata of Gangetic West Bengal on May 20.

It's very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 6 hrs. It's very likely to move north northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal&cross W Bengal–Bangladesh coasts b/w Digha&Hatiya Islands close to Sundarbans during afternoon/evening of 20 May: IMD https://t.co/bGpOI9c4OW — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 km/ph during

past 6 hours & lay centred at 5:30 am today over west-central Bay of Bengal about 520 km nearly south of Paradip, Odisha: IMD pic.twitter.com/boTenzgwid — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

It has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea up to May 21.”Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal -North Odisha coasts up to May 21, 2020,” IMD stated in its bulletin. Not just this, the residents from coastal areas of Jagatsonghpur were also shifted to cyclone shelter some hours back to protect them from heavy winds and rain showers to be caused due to super cyclone storm–Amphan. Further, the Odisha government is also leaving no stone unturned to take precautionary measures to save people from the cyclone.

Odisha: Residents from coastal areas of Jagatsinghpur were shifted to a cyclone shelter last night, to protect them from heavy rains and winds to be caused by super cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ pic.twitter.com/HMdCoF0NPC — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

