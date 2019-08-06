India moon mission: The Indian Space Research Organisation or the ISRO has confirmed the fact that the Chandrayaan 2 has been successfully raised for the fifth time.

India moon mission: The Indian Space research Organization or well known as ISRO has confirmed that on Tuesday, Chandrayaan 2’s orbit has been successfully raised for the fifth time at 3:04 PM. As per the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the orbit of the India moon mission Chandrayaan 2 was raised by 276×142975 kilometers by firing the onboard motors of the spacecraft for a time span of 1,041 seconds. All the spacecraft were in a normal state. The next maneuver of the Chandrayaan 2 is the Trans Lunar Insertion (TLI), which is scheduled to be held on August 14, 2019, between 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM.

On Monday, July 22, 2019, the Chandrayaan 2 was injected into an elliptical orbit which was of 170×45,475 kilometers via India’s heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV MK III) in a format as same as a textbook. The spacecraft consisted of three segments including the Orbiter which weighted 2,379 Kg, the lander known as Vikram, which weighted 1,471 Kg and the Pragyan, which weighted 27 Kg.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)stated that the major activities include Earth-bound manoeuvres, lunar-bound manoeuvres, lunar bound separation, Vikram’s separation from Chandrayaan 2 and touch down on the Moon’s South Pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation also announced that the trans-lunar insertion of the India moon mission Chandrayaan 2 which is going to send it to the moon is scheduled and will be executed on August 20, 2019. The lander Vikram will return on the Earth’s sole satellite on September 7, 2019.

Previously, the Chandrayaan 2 was launched on July 22, 2019 at 2:43 PM and it was launched through the most powerful rocket of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV MK III).

