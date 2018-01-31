Indians have always underestimated their girls and pushed them o follow gender roles set by the society, however our little girls are not leaving the race. Recently released Economic Survey revealed a disturbing pattern about how around 60 million women were missing from the society owing to the preference for male child but breaking all ceilings India is home to highest number of women pilots in the world. The announcement was made by Union Minister Jayant Sinha, “India is the country with maximum number of women pilots in the world, be it in Air India or Indian Air Force. This is a testimony of the contribution made by women to the aviation sector and also by the country to their careers” Sinha had said.

‘While the presence of women has contributed to the progress of the aviation sector, their support is still needed to strengthen the area’ Sinha added. The announcement runs well with PM Modi’s pro-women policies that he has run in the last four years. In his first Mann ki Baat of 2018, the Prime Minister talked about women empowerment and applauding their immeasurable contribution to the society.

“Let me tell you that one daughter is equal to ten sons… The punya (good) we get from 10 sons, we get that from one daughter,” PM Modi had said during his radio program

While specifying about women accomplishments in different fields he recalled space traveler Kalpana Chawla. “Women are advancing in many fields, emerging as leaders. Today there are many sectors where our woman power is playing a pioneering role, establishing milestones,” the PM said.

He mentioned examples of Matunga railway station in Mumbai, which is being completely run by women and women in Dantewada, Chhatisgarh who drive e-rickshaws to earn their livelihood. “Dantewada area in Chhatisgarh, which a Maoist affected region, where Maoists have created an environment of fear. In such an area women are driving e-ricksahws and becoming self-sufficient,” he said.