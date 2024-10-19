India Names Canada Police Official in Terror Case Amid Nijjar Killing Row

A member of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been named in a list of fugitive terrorists that India is seeking to have deported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stirred controversy by alleging that Indian diplomats were complicit in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This claim has renewed scrutiny on the Canadian government’s alleged patronage of Khalistani terrorism, particularly given Nijjar’s status as an illegal immigrant who was granted Canadian citizenship.

The Allegations of Complicity

Trudeau’s assertions came in the wake of a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which linked the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, operating in Canada, to Indian government agents. This connection has prompted a stern response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which highlighted the Canadian government’s historical inaction regarding India’s requests to deport members of the Bishnoi gang.

“Despite Prime Minister Trudeau’s claims of support for what he termed the ‘One India’ policy, there exists a notable disconnect between his rhetoric and the actual steps taken to address anti-India elements within Canada,” stated MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He emphasized that India’s concerns extend beyond mere words, citing the 26 pending extradition requests related to individuals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which have remained unaddressed for over two decades.

Canadian Border Service Agency Under Scrutiny

In a significant development, a member of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has been named in a list of fugitive terrorists that India is seeking to have deported. According to a report from Times Now, Sandeep Singh Sidhu, associated with the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and employed by CBSA, is alleged to be involved in promoting terrorist activities in Punjab.

Sidhu reportedly maintained contact with Pakistan-based Khalistani operatives, including Lakhbir Singh Rode, to execute the murder of Balwinder Singh Sandhu in 2020. Sandhu, a prominent figure who resisted the Khalistani movement during the 1980s, was recognized for his bravery with the Shaurya Chakra, a prestigious gallantry award. His death highlighted the ongoing threat posed by Khalistani terrorists, especially in regions where separatist sentiments are pervasive.

Despite Sidhu’s alleged involvement in terrorism, reports indicate he was recently promoted to a superintendent position within the CBSA, raising questions about the vetting processes within Canadian law enforcement agencies.

The National Investigation Agency’s Findings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India has corroborated the claims of a transnational conspiracy behind Balwinder Singh’s murder. In a recent affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the NIA alleged that the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), a banned terror outfit based in the U.S. and Canada, orchestrated the attack. The agency identified Canada-based Khalistani operatives, including “Sunny Toronto,” and Lakhbir Singh, as masterminds behind the operation.

While the NIA has not confirmed whether “Sunny Toronto” is an alias for Sidhu, the ongoing investigation underscores the intricate network of support for Khalistani terrorism that extends across borders.

The Tragic Case of Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s tragic murder in October 2020 further exemplifies the dangers posed by Khalistani terrorism. He was shot dead outside his office in Tarn Taran, Punjab, by two assailants, marking a violent end to a life dedicated to resisting separatist violence. His widow, Jagdish Kaur Sandhu, has publicly lamented the threats faced by their family, attributing them to her husband’s opposition to Khalistani referendums held in North America.

“This is a terrorist attack,” she stated, emphasizing that their family had no personal enemies but were targeted due to Balwinder’s activism. The Sandhu family had endured multiple assassination attempts, with 42 documented attacks throughout the years.

The Sandhu Family’s Resilience

The Sandhu family’s resistance against Khalistani terrorists is well-documented. Notably, on September 30, 1990, they faced an unprecedented attack by 200 Khalistani militants, who laid siege to their home for five hours. Armed with pistols and stun guns provided by the government, the Sandhu brothers and their families successfully repelled the attackers, illustrating their unwavering commitment to fight against terrorism.

Also Read: Elon Musk Hosts 1st Solo Rally In Support Of Donald Trump