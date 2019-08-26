India News Gujarat: India News Gujarat on Monday hosted 'Gujarat First Conclave-Ame Gujarati' at Hotel Narayani Heights in Ahmedabad. The conclave was attended by state politicians, bureaucrats, economists, leading journalists, corporate leaders and elite members of the civil society.

During the event, the chief minister felicitated various high-profile personalities and corporate leaders from the state. Kartikeya Sharma, founder and promoter, iTV Network, also felicitated Rupani on the occasion. There was a special screening of a documentary ‘Common Man for Common Man’ about the CM. He spoke exclusively on various aspects of his state governance.

During an exclusive session about ‘Common Man for Common Man’, Rupani said: “We are a state of entrepreneurs and businessmen, business is in our DNA. We are providing adequate support to our business fraternity and doing a lot for the MSME sector by making various policies. Gujarat is the largest state for Diamond polishing which provides huge employment.

“In the social sector, education and health, we are developing at each level. We are working towards providing a better quality of primary and secondary education. Gujarat is the first state to have universities in various domains like Forensic, Petroleum, and Sports, etc.

“Gujarat is a water deficit state but with various methods of sustainable development, we will become a surplus in water. We are focusing on reusing the sewage water by treatment plants and get rid of water scarcity by 2022. With the Narmada Dam, we can provide water to 8000 villages. Today the world needs to save water for a better tomorrow,” Rupani added.

Gujarat First Conclave-Ame Gujarati witnessed some key sessions, which touched upon various state-related developmental issues. During the inaugural session on ‘How Sensitive is Govt’s Conduct?’ The panel discussion was attended by Swami Adhyatmanand Saraswati, religious leader; Amitabh Shah, founder Yuva Unstoppable; Devendra Patel, author; Awa Shukla, educationist. The session touched upon government’s policies in the state.

Another session on ‘How Decisive is Govt’s Action?’ was attended by Mahesh Kashwala, senior BJP leader; C J Chavda, senior Congress leader; Shreyasbhai Pandya, and Ajay Umat, media professional. The session touched upon government action plans for the corporate sector in the state.

In another session between the political leaders, Congress’ Jayrajsinh Parmar and BJP’s Prashan Vala discussed upon various issues faced by the industrialists and corporate fraternity in Gujarat and how progressive in government’s approach.

