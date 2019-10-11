Vikas Vaibhav- grandeur political Conclave & Awards on change and improvement: India News Gujarat regional channel of ITV network honored gems of Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli for excelling in different fields and to inspire others to do the same as well.

India News Gujarat, the leading regional news channel of ITV network organized a major event revolving around the positive change and improvement happening in the stunning region of Daman & Diu and to honour the individuals who have helped in flourishing it. In an effort to felicitate gems of Daman Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli who have not only excelled in their respective fields but also positively influenced others, these pioneers were given awards in an attempt to recognize and appreciate them for the exemplary work they have done in their respective field of work and in a hope to inspire others to do the same.

Along with recognition and awards, there were multiple sessions on current changing topics with government representatives and key officials of the Union Territory. The chief guest of the event Praful K. Patel, Hon’ble Administrator of Union Territories of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli graciously honored the occasion by his presence which was held at the luxuriant Daman Ganga Valley Resort, Silvassa. He profoundly appreciated the great efforts made by the guests, and ITV network for organizing such a profound event, he mentioned the fact that for the first time national media has taken an interest in Daman and Diu, personally thanking the network for taking up issues related to the Union Territory.

He also gave the credit to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the state. Adding on to that, he said that this is the first time that the central government has given a Union Territory a package of one thousand crores. With heightened energy in the atmosphere that was a result of the positive influence the respected guests that graced the occasion have had on the community, the event began with the first session of panel discussion about the growing grandeur change “VikasVaibhav” which was incorporated by Sandeep Kumar, Member and Collector of DNH (Administration of Daman & Diu) and Vishal Tandel, respected BJP leader and spokesperson of Daman & Diu. Talking about how far the state has come, they praised the endeavour of the citizens and talked about the ongoing plans that will help the state reach higher heights.

Khurshid Manjra, dignified member of Congress and General Secretary of Daman & Diu accompanied by R. K. Shukla, a business tycoon were also present. They discussed about the various efforts that have been made and raised the subject of growth in the fields of infrastructure and housing, how the city has become smarter in all aspects. Following the interplay of varying stances on the topic of VikasVaibhav, the second panel discussion began in full swing, this session was subjected to the same topic ‘Vikas Vaibhav’ but with a special focus on changes happening in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, with the assistance of respected panellists sharing their ideas and point of views pertaining to the positive changes in their region and what could be done to improve the situation further.

This panel discussion involved interchange of words between Mohit Mishra, Chief Officer of SMC (Silvassa Municipal Corporation) and Mahesh Gamit, Vice President, Jilla Panchayat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Discussing the good intent of the policies and plans that have been made by the centre pertaining to the growth of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the livelihoods of all citizens in the region has massively improved. Vikram Parmar, a senior leader of Congress in company with Chandrakanth Parekh, President of Silvassa Industries & Manufacturers Association also shared wise words and plans that can help in further improvement of the situation.

After a thorough exchange of differing expressions and ideas between the pristine guests, the event embarked on the third session of panel discussion that revolves around the profound question of “How to make housing more affordable” since the inflating rates of properties curb housing purchases and cause daunting difficulty for the buyers in Daman & Diu market. Panelists included Charmie Parekh, General Manager OIDC, Daman, Kamlesh Singh Parmar, BJP leader and MP from Udaipuria and Member of SBIDA along with Mahesh Chauhan, a fellow member of SBIDA. Applauding the major improvement in the real-estate area, they discussed the possibilities of making housing more economical.

Ajit Yadav, President of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Industries Association was also present. Chief Guest Shri Prabal K. Patel proudly mentioned the ‘affordable housing scheme’ and said that it changed the lives of many ordinary citizens and they all found a new home at an affordable price. Trailing after various significant and eloquent panel discussions, the enthralling energy was further boosted by the arrival of Hon’ble Praful K. Patel, the chief guest; he shared his wisdom and applauded the efforts and care shown by the central government and the Prime Minister for their plans that helped in rapid growth of Daman and Diu. There are abundant plans that have been started for the betterment of the welfare of the poor and tribals along with many provisions made for the laborers, he mentioned.

He also recognized that Daman and Diu is now famously known as one of the smart cities because of the policies of the government, even the evolution of Silvassa is a cause of these policies. After an eventful day of multiple productive discussions, the awards were handed out by Hon’ble Chief Guest Praful K. Patel to the determined and dignified individuals that have dedicated themselves towards achieving excellence and bringing about a positive change in society. As he was leaving, he thanked India News for focussing and caring for the welfare of Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

