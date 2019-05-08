India News Haryana hosts mega political conclave ‘Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann’ in Rohtak: India News Haryana on Wednesday hosted another session of Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann, a mega political conclave at the JP International School in Rohtak. The conclave was attended by several political leaders from Rohtak, Haryana.

India News Haryana hosts mega political conclave ‘Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann’ in Rohtak: India News Haryana on Wednesday hosted another session of Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann, a mega political conclave at the JP International School in Rohtak. The conclave was attended by several political leaders from Rohtak, Haryana. The event of Haryana Manch was marked by multiple panel discussions and one-on-ones that sought and addressed several key issues including state development & infrastructure, farmer issues, law & order, health & education, youth welfare and employment in Haryana.

During the inaugural session of India News Haryana ‘Manch Haryana – 2019 Mein Haryana Ka Mann’ in Rohtak, the panelists including, Congress Leader Krishnamurthy Hooda, JJP leader Balram Makdoli, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav and INLD leader Dr Anand Sharma, discussed various political issues in the state on the upcoming general elections, while Krishnamurthy Hooda said “We will again win for the fourth time during these elections as BJP has not fulfilled any promises”. While Jawahar Yadav said, “BJP will win all ten seats in Haryana as this time people will vote on the basis of development”.

While Dr Anand Sharma said, “PM Modi is politicising Pulwama terror attack”. He also questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t ordered any enquiry. Balram Makdoli said, “People of Haryana are with JJP and the party will win elections with a huge mandate”. On the issue of SYL, he said, “People of Haryana will get SYL water in we to come in the power”.

In the next session on development issues in Haryana, the panelists Balraj Kundu, BJP leader said, “In past 4.5 years the ML Khattar government have given 60,000 jobs to youth in the state” while Chakravarthi Sharma, Congress leader countered this and said, “BJP government has not done any development in the state”. While Krishna Kaushik, INLD leader shared the party vision for the next five years and Ajay Gulia, JJP leader appreciated AAP governance in Delhi and they would want to replicate the same in Haryana.

In the last session with Sukhbir Tanwar, INLD Leader; Rajendra Sharma, BJP Leader; Ravendra Sanghwan, JJP Leader and Devendra Bharat, Congress Leader discussed the issues of electricity, water, education and health in the state.

Haryana Manch is an initiative of India News Haryana, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state. In the series, the conclave will be hosted across all the constituencies of Haryana.

