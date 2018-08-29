Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday addressed India News Haryana event Shaurya Samman, held in Chandigarh. Speaking at the event, Manohar Lal Khattar said that he was ready to face early assembly elections in the state if at all they take place. He also honoured Haryana Police bravehearts who have catered their services to the nation.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday attended India News Haryana Shaurya Samman programme, organised to pay tribute and honour to Haryana Police personnel who have catered their service for the welfare of the people and maintaining law and order in the state. Addressing the event, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke on various issues including his government’s performance in its so far tenure, on One-Nation-One-Election issue, on having early assembly elections in Haryana, his forward vision and other issues.

Speaking candidly on the recently held meeting of all BJP-ruled states chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manohar Lal Khattar said that it’s a routine process to conduct a meeting of all BJP-ruled states chief ministers to discuss the performance of their respective governments, the issues which they are facing and planning the future roadmap. He shared that in the recently held meeting, they did talk about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled to take place in 2019.

Haryana Chief Minister also shared that recently a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by chief ministers of six states on Lakhwar dam and its biggest beneficiary is going to be Haryana. Further sharing his thoughts at the event, Manohar Lal Khattar said that in the coming years, there will be more women police officers in the state.

Speaking about the performance of his government in its so far tenure and if assembly elections are held before the scheduled time, Manohar Lal Khattar said that they are ready if at all elections are held early in the state. On One-Nation-One-Election proposal, Haryana Chief Minister said that PM Modi is in support for this but a consensus is required to make an amendment in the constitution. He said all the political parties have to be on board on the issue of having simultaneous elections in the country.

On being asked to which state Chandigarh belongs to, CM Khattar said that at the current scenario, Chandigarh belongs to Haryana also and Punjab also, however, a decision should have been taken when Haryana was carved out of Punjab. Manohar Lal Khattar also shared his vision of forming a tri-city planning board for Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali to monitor and execute development plans in these three cities for better accountability.

Haryana Chief Minister also honoured police officer, those who have catered to the society and displayed their courageous at the Shaurya Samman event held in Chandigarh

