Shri Bhupesh Bhagel, Hon’ble CM of Chhattisgarh, said We have a slogan Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh to make the poor, the farmers, the workers prosperous. Congress government fulfilled many of the promises in 100 days only. We were working to reduce the production cost for farmers but lost the assembly elections due to anti-incumbency factor, said former CM of Chhattisgarh, Dr. Raman Singh.

India News on Friday hosted, ‘Manch Chhattisgarh – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’ a mega political conclave to gauge the mood of the people of Chhattisgarh on the general elections, the event was held at Piccadilly, Raipur. The event was graced by Shri Bhupesh Bhagel, Honorable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh along with the state cabinet ministers. The conclave was also attended by Dr Raman Singh, Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking exclusively during Manch Chhattisgarh – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’, Shri Bhupesh Bhagel, Honorable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh said “We don’t need any Chowkidar (guard), here in Chhattisgarh, only rich people need a Chowkidar(guard).” He added that Chhattisgarh is the dream of our ancestors. While speaking on development issues he said “We have already started the procedure to recruit 15000 school teachers, we waived loans and proved that a 60-day government is much better than the 60-month government.” He also slammed BJP government and said “if Modi government will come in power by mistake, then it won’t do nothing in the next five year but criticizing the Congress. Modi government has no vision.” He also questioned the BJP government’s demonetization and GST act. On the Lok Sabha elections, he said, “UPA will get 300 seats.”

In an exclusive session with Dr. Raman Singh, Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, the minister said “Surgical strike is an example that India has emerged as a strong country in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.” He further slams Chhattisgarh government and said, “Promises made by the congress government has not been fulfilled in 100 days, while our BJP government has done development work in Chhattisgarh during our tenure of 15 years, and the present Congress government is shutting down our policies.” On the Lok Sabha elections he said “BJP will repeat the result of 2014 Lok Sabha elections and people will surely reward the party for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good work, we are hopeful to get 9 – 10 seats.”

In another session with Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu, Home Minister of Chhattisgarh, the minister discussed about various government policies, he said, “Chhattisgarh government is keen to ban liquor in the state but we are afraid of drug abuse.” On the development work in the state he said, “In just 100 days our government has started doing development work and fulfilled 18 promises.” On the Lok Sabha elections he said “Modi wave has ended not only in Chhattisgarh but also in India. People of our country has full confidence in Rahul Gandhi and we will win 11 seats in the state.”

In an exclusive session with Shri Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Leader slams BJP government and said “Judiciary has come on the crossroads. Constitutional institutions are like rubber dolls. The army was left to be the army of Narendra Modi. To woo the issue, the political arrows are run on the shoulders of the soldiers.” Further, he questioned Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and BJP government on Black Money, demonetization and Jobs.

In another session, Shri Sanjay Srivastava, BJP Leader; Shri R.P Singh, Congress Leader; and Shri Sanket Thakur, AAP leader, discussed various issues about the problems related to public health, education and Naxalites in the state. Shri Sanjay Srivastava said “Liquor ban has still not been implemented in the state yet, on Naxal issues he said “Under Bhagel government our BJP leader was shot dead by Naxalites.” while, Shri Sanket Thakur said “People are not been able to avail the Aayushman Bharat scheme in the state due to politics between BJP & Congress.”

In one of the sessions, Shri Ramesh Warlyani, Congress Leader said, “Congress will get all 11 seats due to the work done by Bhupesh Bhagel government in the past three months.” While countering the same, Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, BJP leader, said, “Bhupesh Baghel government failed to reduce electricity prices, in fact, reduced power supply in the state.”

In another special session, some top experts discussed on the topic ‘when will Chhattisgarh get rid of Naxalites?’ experts like Dr. Sunil Trivedi, Former Election Commissioner, Chhattisgarh – said “Voting percentage has increased gradually in the state as these people are having trust in democracy, now our politicians should also build that trust. The problem is only about the trust factor in Chhattisgarh.” While, Shri Ramesh Nayyar, Senior Journalist said, “We should never question or counter our army personnel, we should be proud to them as they are situated in Naxal prone areas for our safety.” Dr Varnika Sharma, Researcher & Academician said, “In the past few years, majority of students have started going regularly to the schools without any fear from naxalites due to CRPF present in the critical areas.”

There was a special session on Chollywood, film & entertainment industry in Chhattisgarh with Shri Santosh Jain, Chhattisgarh Film Director & Producer; Padmashri Shri Anuj Kumar, Actor in Chhattisgarh film industry and Smt Mamta Chandrakar, Chhattisgarhi playback Singer, the panellists discussed about the problems faced by the Chollywood film industry and the support required by the industry from the state government. Manch Chhattisgarh is an initiative of India News Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state.

