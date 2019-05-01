India News hosts Manch Punjab - Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar: Manch Punjab is an initiative of India News, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state. Many Political dignitaries from Punjab political arena attended including Kirron Kher, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Kultar Sanndhwa and Bibi Harjinder Kaur.

India News hosts Manch Punjab – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar: India News, the leading Hindi news channel of iTV Network on Wednesday organized ‘Manch Punjab – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’ a mega political conclave in Chandigarh. The conclave was organized to gauge the mood of the people of Punjab on the general elections. During the conclave, various state ministers and local MLAs attended the event. While India News team questioned the political leaders on the state politics and also discussed upon with topical issues including, agriculture, development and infrastructure, law and order and employment issues in the state.

In an exclusive session with Kirron Kher, Member of Parliament from Chandigarh, said, “Chandigarh has always been my priority and our BJP government has done many things for the people of the state. The development list is very long which includes better roads, resolving water crisis and starting new colleges and hospitals. I spent my entire MP led fund for the development in the city. I wanted to make Chandigarh like Silicon Valley.”

On the issue of nationalism, she said, “BJP’s agenda is development, but people like Rahul Gandhi sits in JNU with Tukde Tukde Gang, there is strong need to speak about nationalism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is truly a patriotic and a nationalist. Speaking about Sunny Deol’s joining of politics, she said, “I have worked with Deol family, they are very nice people, Sunny especially is a very nice person but very shy, he also has strong opinions on various issues.”

Congress Leader Pawan Kumar Bansal in one of the sessions said, “If I win this election, Metro project in Chandigarh will be the priority. No development has been done in the last 5 years and there is nothing called Modi Wave it is just a myth.” While speaking on the nationalism politics by BJP, he said, “I strongly object that BJP is giving us certificates of nationalism.”

In another session with Kultar Sanndhwa, AAP Leader; Bibi Harjinder Kaur, SAD Leader; Master Mohan Lal, BJP Leader; Babbi Badal, SAD Taksali Leader, India News team discusses upon the topic ‘Sacrilege & impact on elections’, while speaking Bibi Harjinder Kaur, SAD Leader said, “We are still awaiting justice for operation blue star.” While Babbi Badal, SAD Taksali Leader countered and said, “I want to question SAD, why their party uses operation blue star topic only during elections?” also, Master Mohan Lal, BJP Leader said, “Congress has no agenda in this elections, and they are just moving off the track”.

In another session on ‘Nationalism vs Ab Hoga Nyay’, the panelists including Aman Arora, AAP Leader; Sukhvinder Sukhi, SAD Leader; Shri Sanjay Tondon, BJP President for Chandigarh; Shri Gurpreet Singh, Congress Leader; Brig. (retd) Harbant Singh, President, All India Defense Brotherhood took part. The panelists discussed how nationalism is an important agenda during this election in Punjab and which all are the other key agendas in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

In another special session on dissenting political parties, leaders including Bibi Satvinder Kaur, SAD Leader; Shri Babbi Badal, SAD Taksali Leader and Harpal Cheema, AAP Leader; Dr. Dharamveer Gandhi, Member of Parliament, Patiala discusses on various political issues in the state and also discusses on how leaders from various political leaders are becoming rebellious against their own parties.

In another session there were Saravjit Kaur Manuke, AAP leader; Daljeet Cheema SAD, Leader; Satpal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India and Raj Kumar Verka Congress Leader, the panelists discussed the politics over farmer issues in the state like farmers committing suicide and farmers loans.

