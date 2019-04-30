India News hosts political conclave, Manch Bihar – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar: India News, the leading Hindi news channel of iTV Network today organised 'India News Manch Bihar – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’ a mega political conclave in Patna to gauge the mood of the people of Bihar on the general elections. The event was graced by Ravi Shankar Prasad along with him were various ministers and leaders of opposition parties from the Bihar political arena including Shatrughan Sinha, Chirag Paswan, Bhupendra Yadav, KC Yadav and Ajay Alok.

India News hosts political conclave, Manch Bihar – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar: India News, the leading Hindi news channel of iTV Network today organised ‘India News Manch Bihar – Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar’ a mega political conclave in Patna to gauge the mood of the people of Bihar on the general elections. The event was graced by Ravi Shankar Prasad along with him were various ministers and leaders of opposition parties from the Bihar political arena including Shatrughan Sinha, Chirag Paswan, Bhupendra Yadav, KC Yadav and Ajay Alok. While India News team questioned the political leaders on the state politics and also discussed upon with topical issues including, development & infrastructure, law & order, employment issues, education policies and women safety in the state.

In an exclusive session during India News Manch Bihar– Ab Ki Baar Likh Kar Do Sarkar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Law & Justice and Electronics & IT, on the brave act of airstrikes by India Air Force in Balakot said, “If India had Rafale Jets, then there was no need to enter Pakistan”. While speaking on nationalism he says, “India has emerged as a superpower under Narendra Modi regime, as we have given a free hand to our defence forces to eliminate terrorists, however, Congress party supports the Tukde Tukde gang”.

He also lashed out at the Opposition and said, “The Congress party started the Hindu terror bogey and Rahul Gandhi is doing politics of lies, while Mamata Banerjee government supports violence in West Bengal”. He also spoke about some of the critical issues like Triple Talaq, terror funding by separatists group and BJP’s plan of action during elections. He said, “BJP respects its allies while the Opposition doesn’t even have a face. During our regime, not even a single NPA case has occurred”.

In an interesting exclusive session with Shatrughan Sinha, Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, discussed his journey from BJP to Congress and also discusses other political issues. While speaking about the general elections, he said, “Congress alliance in Bihar is intact and Mahagathbandhan will perform well in Bihar”. While lashing out at BJP government, he said “BJP is just one man show and two-man army. Most of the work is been done by the PMO. He further added, “Politicians should respect each other the senior leaders in the party, I got deeply hurt when BJP moved Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to Margdarshak Mandal”. While questioning the Balakot strikes, he said, “I salute our defence forces, however, BJP politicized Balakot air strikes, their minister is only doing propaganda about the air strikes”. When asked about Priyanka Gandhi, Sinha said, “Priyanka Gandhi reminds me of Indira Gandhi as an Iron Lady”.

In another session with Bhupendra Yadav, National General Secretary, BJP, spoke about the recent Rahul Gandhi citizenship issue and said, “Rahul Gandhi should tell the truth about his citizenship to the country”. Further, he spoke about the five years of PM Modi regime and said, “In five years only two terrorist attacks have happened and our defence forces gave a befitting reply to the terrorists”.

Young leader, Chirag Paswan, LJP Leader in an exclusive session, said, “Today, the people of our country want development and they have full confidence in our NDA alliance. The government has offered so many beneficial schemes for the people and the Modi wave is there, results will be even better in 2019 than in 2014. As NDA allies we are always there to support the government”. On the issue of terrorism, he said, “Terrorism has been eliminated in most parts of our country by our Indian defence forces”. For the young generation, he said, “Our Prime Minister has attracted a lot of youth of our country by the way he addresses youths during his rallies, his thoughts match with the young generation.”

In another session with Ajay Alok, JDU Leader and Prem Chand Mishra, Congress Leader, the duo discussed the core issues of Bihar and the status on the promises made by former political parties. The leaders discussed the issues of special status to Bihar state, upgrading the status of Patna Central University and alliance between JDU and BJP.

ManchBihar is an initiative of India News, to foster a sense of citizenship and make political processes more transparent and accountable towards the people of the state.

