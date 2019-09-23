India News launches new prime time show Right Ya Wrong with Shehzad Poonawalla: India News, the leading National Hindi news channel of iTV Network has launched the most unique show in the television history Right Ya Wrong with Shehzad Poonawala

India News launches new prime time show Right Ya Wrong with Shehzad Poonawalla: India News, the leading National Hindi news channel of iTV Network has launched the most unique show in the television history Right Ya Wrong – a show with no hidden agenda. Shehzad Poonawala will host the show. The boldest show in the television history in which the anchor will already bring a declared and fixed opinion. The first show in which the anchor himself will challenge that his thinking is one-sided and the guests on the show will prove him right or wrong by his arguments.

Anchor will advocate the thinking of a large section of the society and that too proclaimed. With the answer to every question asked on an issue, viewers will decide whether the arguments being given are right or wrong. Till date, TV anchors have been calling themselves impartial during the show, but it is quite evident from their debates whether they are partial or not.

Shehzad, in Right Ya Wrong will first say for himself what opinion he holds on an issue, and will then throw a challenge to the guests on the show to prove him and his opinion right or wrong.

The USP of the show will be that the public will be in the role of a judge who will tell through voting using twitter, facebook or our website whether the anchor is right or wrong. Right Ya Wrong will be telecasted daily from 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm exclusively on India News.

