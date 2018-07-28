Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday while speaking at India News Maharashtra Manch launched a scathing attack of the state and central governments, saying that they don't like to be criticised. The Congress leader also criticised the government over delay in development projects across the state.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam while speaking at Indian News Maharashtra Manch on Saturday criticised the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government over delay in development projects across the state. He said the slow work of Mumbai Metro clearly depicts the intention of the BJP government, adding that digging in the city is being done but the work process is very slow. Launching a scathing attack on BJP over being intolerant towards free voices, liberals and writers, the Congress leader said that the present government in the state and the Centre doesn’t like to be criticised.

The Congress leader also criticised the government over the current state of Monorail project in the financial capital of the country. Sanjay Nirupam is a former Congress MP and chief of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. Before Sanjay Nirupam, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the India News Maharashtra Manch and spoke about various issues, including the prevailing situation in the country.

The state chief minister also talked about the problem of water-logging and jams in the most populous city of the country. He said various projects are being introduced by the state government in Mumbai to solve the issues arising after heavy rainfall in monsoon season.

He said, ” Pumping stations are being created to pump out water during high tides. As the number of pumping station will increase, the water problem will get resolved.”

