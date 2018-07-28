Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday addressed India News Maharashtra Manch and spoke on various issues. The Chief Minister shared his thoughts on issues like Maratha quota agitation, mob lynching incident, on Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Parliament, farm loan waiver, investment and employment issue in Maharashtra, Mumbai's water-logging problem and several other issues.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis while speaking at the Maharashtra Manch said that several projects are coming up in Mumbai to solve its water-logging problem. Pumping stations are being created to pump out water during high tides. As the number of pumping station will increase, the water problem will get resolved.

Projects like coastal roads, elevated roads, a wide network of Mumbai metro, trans-harbour roads will be coming in Mumbai to improve the mobility and transport condition in the city. Fadnavis said that in 5 years time, more than 90 lakh people will be able to commute in Mumbai metro.

Speaking on Maratha quota stir, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the demand for the reservation has been there for more than 30 years, but their government is the first which has made the law for the reservation. However, the matter is in the court so the government is not having many options, therefore, waiting for the report from the backward class commission.

Addressing the issue of mob-lynching in the country or in Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned lynching incidents and said that no one can justify these incidents in any form. On alliance with Shiv Sena, Fadnavis said both BJP and Shiv Sena are working together in the state. Issues are there but both the parties are working together.

Hitting out at the opposition, Fadnavis said that it is trying to create a communal divide in the society. Maharashtra is witnessing maximum investment in the infrastructure sector and we aspire to make it an international city.

