Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday attended India News Maharashtra Manch in Mumbai and hinted that he can join the BJP in future. Narayan Rane who is Rajya Sabha MP shared that he wanted to join the BJP in 2017 but things did not happen then. Rane mentioned that the present government in Maharashtra was working fine and indicated an early solution to Maratha quota agitation.

Speaking on the ongoing Maratha quota agitation in the state, Narayan Rane said that the talks are underway between the government and those carrying the agitation and it is expected that soon there is going to be a solution in the case. Rane mentioned that a section of the Maratha community was financial, socially and literally weak, therefore they need this reservation.

Narayan Rane while responding on how the present government in Maharashtra was performing said that the Fadnavis government was working fine. It was working the way it should. However, he did mention that the efforts which are required to turn Mumbai into an international city were not being done the way they should have been, but he appeared to be satisfied with the government.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking on the Maratha quota agitation said that their government is the first which has made a law for the cause. Fadnavis said that the matter is in the court and they are waiting for the report from the Backward Class Commission on the matter. However, he mentioned that his government was mulling out other ways in order to help the Maratha community in every possible manner.

