Former minister of civil aviation and industries Praful Patel on Saturday while speaking at Indian News Maharashtra Manch urged all parties to come together to fight against Narendra Modi and BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader made this remark at a time when all opposition parties are trying to forge an alliance to fight against BJP in next general elections. Launching a scathing attack on BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Praful Patel said people of the country will not repeat the mistake again, in an apparent reference to 2014 Lok Sabha elections which saw BJP’s massive victory under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

When asked about the proximity of various opposition parties and its result in the formation of the ‘federal front’ for next elections, the NCP leader said all political parties should come together to fight against BJP, keeping in mind national interest. He further asked all opposition parties to act smart and have a strong national agenda.

His remark comes a day after former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and asked all parties to come together to fight against BJP in 2019 polls.

Earlier in the day, various prominent leaders attended Indian News Maharashtra Manch, including state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Maharashtra CM while responding to a question on Congress said Rahul Gandhi will remain in opposition for next 10 years. The BJP leader also spoke ongoing agitation by Maratha community demanding reservation in jobs and admission in educational institutions and said they are waiting for the backward commission to submit its report.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam was also present at the India News Maharashtra Manch. Accusing the BJP government of being intolerant, the Congress leader said present state and central governments don’t like to be criticised.

