The prevailing situation of water-logging and jams in Mumbai became the most debatable issue at India News Maharashtra Manch on Saturday. In a programme hosted by Sushant Sinha of India News, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant shared a stage and expressed their views on various issues, including the current situation in the state’s hospital. When asked about the poor state of the draining system in the financial capital, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla claimed that Mumbai is the most organised and planned city in the city. Authorities recently faced flak over water-logging, jams in the city caused by heavy rainfall.

BJP leader Prem Shukla appreciated his government and said roads in Mumbai have improved over the years, adding that we can’t compare the situation in Mumbai with Singapore.

Accusing authorities of not completing basic infrastructure projects required for the city, Congress leader Prithvi Raj Chavan said despite being the richest corporations in Asia, BMC has been failed to address the problems faced by citizens. The Congress leader also spoke about last 4 years of Devendra Fadnavis government and said GDP has fallen down as compared to last year. The state former CM said Maharashtra is not even performing well in economic indicators.

