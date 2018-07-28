Minister for Rural, Women and Child Development in Maharashtra government Pankaja Munde on Saturday addressed India News Maharashtra Manch. Speaking at the event about politics and BJP's style of working, Pankaja Munde said that they are working for the welfare of the people leaving dynastic politics behind. Speaking about the analysis of performance in her party, Pankaja Munde said that her party believes in merit, a leaders mass connect with the people.

The discussion was held on dynastic politics in political parties and other issues of governance. Maharashtra government minister Pankajay Munde while speaking at the Manch mentioned that leaving dynastic politics aside, her party believes in the merit of leader, how well one can connect to the people.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the event and spoke on various issues concerned to his government’s performance, relations with Shiv Sena, about Mumbai water-logging problem and on various other issues. India News Maharashtra Manch which is taking place in Mumbai will witness several other renowned personalities who will attend the event.

Speaking at the event earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned mob lynching and said that no one can justify the act. He also shared about upcoming projects in Mumbai to de-conjust the city and improving mobility. Fadnavis said that projects like coastal roads, trans-harbour roads, wide network Mumbai metro and other projects are coming up in the state to solve traffic and transportation problem.

In order to solve the water-logging problem, pumping stations are being set up in the city to evacuate water during high tides. The condition in the city has improved than what it used to be, however, there is a lot to be done more.

