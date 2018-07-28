Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Poonam Mahajan while speaking at the India News Maharashtra Manch on Saturday said that peoples' perception about jobs have changed with the changing times. Poonam Mahajan also spoke about small farmers problem, how the government was trying to help and other issues.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National President Poonam Mahajan while speaking at the India News Maharashtra Manch on Saturday spoke on the issue of farmers’ suicide, how peoples’ perception about jobs is changing with the times, about online trolls, opposition raking the issue of pakoda politics and other issues. Sharing her concern on the issue of farmers, Poonam Mahajan said that efforts should be done to better the lives of the farmers. She said that her government is working for the upliftment of farmers and has taken the task to give a new life to dead rivers. Poonam Mahajan slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor over his Hindu-Pakistan remark saying that he is the biggest troll of the nation.

Poonam Mahajan said that there is a need to have a collective farming in order to solve the problems of small farmers. Further speaking at the event, Poonam Mahajan spoke about how peoples’ perception about jobs has changed with the times. She said that jobs are no more considered as something which is just a 9-5 to work.

Poonam Mahajan said that who would have thought earlier that being a social media manager will be some kind of a job in the future, so one should respect another profession or employment. She said that there a is a need to generate a feeling of respect towards other person’s nature of employment.

Also Read: India News Maharashtra Manch: Pankaja Munde says they are working on the basis of merit

Speaking on the issue of pakoda politics, Poonam Mahajan said that it is wrong to make fun of or not respecting someone’s nature of employment. Everone has different ways to support their life.

On the issue of online trolls, Poonam Mahajan criticised Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his Hindu Pakistan comment, which the politician had made recently. She said that it was not important what opposition calls us but what the people of this country calls us, that is important.

Also Read: India News Maharashtra Manch: CM Devendra Fadnavis says lynching cannot be justified in any form

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More