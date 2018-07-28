Ujjawal Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 trial on Saturday while addressing the India News Maharashtra Manch said that it is quite difficult to bring underworld don Dawood Ibrahim back to India. His statement came in the wake of the former Police Commissioner, MN Singh who claimed that the Indian government has lost its seriousness to bring the fugitive underworld don back to India.

Ujjawal Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 trial on Saturday while addressing the India News Maharashtra Manch said that it is quite difficult to bring underworld don Dawood Ibrahim back to India. His statement came in the wake of the former Police Commissioner, MN Singh who claimed that the Indian government has lost its seriousness to bring the fugitive underworld don back to India. He further claimed that Pakistan government will never hand over him to India as Pakistan doesn’t want to expose itself after handing him over to India. He further added that if there comes a situation that Pakistan will be forced to hand over Dawood, it would be easier for them to kill him.

He further added that India needs to conduct a surgical strike in a bid to bring him back to his India, to which Nikam said that it is quite impossible as Pakistan is also a nuclear country. Thus, performing a few surgical strikes is not going to help India.

On being asked about Dawood Ibrahim’s request to the eminent lawyer and jurist Ram Jethmalani that he wants to come back to India, MN Singh said, “While investigating about the 1993 blast case, he came to know through Ram Jethmalani that Dawood Ibrahim wants to surrender, but he has three conditions. The three conditions that he was being told about were: No encounter, the trial only for Mumbai blast case and No jail but house-arrest.”

He said that at that time he consented to the first condition, while the other two seem a bit difficult to achieve as it was not in his hands, but in the hands of the government. He further added that he doesn’t think so that Dawood ever wanted to surrender it was just his way to mislead the government.

While talking on his ongoing operations in India, MN Singh said that the underworld mafia has lost all its contacts in India. He said that he has been living in Pakistan and secretly travels to Dubai, but not on regular basis.

While replying to a question regarding Dawood ‘s arrest benefitting the then ruling party, MN Singh that the matter has not remained political. He said that Dawood Ibrahim is a criminal, he should be arrested, trialled and sentenced.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More