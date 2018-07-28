Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while speaking at India News Maharashtra Manch expressed his views on Maratha quota stir and said the reservation is necessary for the community. The BJP leader also spoke about various issues, including water-logging in Mumbai and said the government need to create the drainage system in Mumbai on international standards.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Saturday attended India News Maharashtra Manch and expressed his views on various development projects introduced by his department. The Union Minister also shared innovative ways of transportation. Speaking on the Modi government’s Modi government’s Delhi-Mumbai highway project which costs around Rs 60, 000 crore. The minister said it will reduce the travelling time and provide better connectivity to citizens. When asked about the ongoing agitation by Maratha community demanding reservation in jobs and admission, Nitin Gadkari said now everyone should talk about reservation on the economic basis, adding that reservation is not a solution of all concerns.

Nitin Gadkari also spoke about BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and said anything can happen in politics. Speaking on the issue of water-logging and jams in Mumbai caused by heavy rainfall, the BJP leader said they need to create the drainage system in Mumbai on international standards, adding that there is an urgent need to de-congest one of the most populous cities of the country.

However, praising citizens of the financial capital, he said citizens of Mumbai are disciplined. At the end of the programme, the minister in the Narendra Modi government also distributed Maharashtra Gaurav awards to people who performed best in their respective fields. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present at the India News Maharashtra Manch. The state CM while addressing the show launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, particularly Congress and said Rahul Gandhi will remain opposition leaders for coming 10 to 20 years.

Many prominent personalities, including actor Rishi Kapoor and Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, expressed their thoughts at the India News Maharashtra Manch.

