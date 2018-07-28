Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Saturday while speaking at India News Maharashtra Manch shared his thoughts on India-Pakistan relations and Pakistan's Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan. The legendary actor said he praised cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan because he is trying to promote peace between India and Pakistan just like him.

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Saturday while speaking at Indian News Maharashtra Manch said he praised cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan because he is trying to promote peace between India and Pakistan just like him. The actor also spoke about his upcoming movie Mulk. When asked about the definition of mulk (country) according to him, the legendary actor said diversified people have to contribute towards their nation, adding that people make a country, so their consciousness is important. In the programme called ‘Conversation with the team Mulk’, Rishi Kapoor shared the stage with co-actor Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha.

Mulk movie is a story of a Muslim family trying to reclaim its lost honour and is scheduled to release on August 3. The actor, who is very much expressive about various issues, including national politics, said he is proud to be a nationalist and proud to be an Indian.

The actor said whatever the Kapoor family has got in many years is just because of this country. Recalling his early days in the film industry, Rishi Kapoor said he started his acting career in the 70s. Responding to a question, the actor said the Indian film industry is totally secular as three Muslims actors are leading the Bollywood from last 20 years.

Rishi Kapoor also spoke about his tweet in praise of Imran Khan after which he faced criticism. Rishi Kapoor yesterday praised Pakistan Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan for his views to improve relations with India after coming to power. Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had emerged as the single largest party in National Assembly elections but the cricketer-turned-politician would require to stitch an alliance to form a coalition government. Days ago, Mulk actor Taapsee Pannu said it is disturbing to see Muslims being targeted in India.

