Speaking at the India News Manch, BJP's Ajay Chandrakar and representing Janata Congress Amit Jogi discussed the regional politics in Chhattisgarh and issues which will mater in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Sharing Janata Congress' vision, Amit Jogi said that their vision is clear, which is to make Chhattisgarh number one.

Discussing the regional politics and the formation of Janata Congress, a party led by Ajit Jogi, party leader Amit Jogi said that there is clear vision to make Chhattisgarh number 1. We are not a party of Maharaja or Raja, but we are a party of the common people, which wants to work for the people. Amit Jogi rejected accusations of being an A team of Congress or B team of BJP.

Hitting out at the present government, Amit Jogi said that the percentage of unemployed youth in the state has increased. He also mentioned that no work in the BJP government in Chhattisgarh is completed without commission. Amit Jogi hinted that the future of Chhattisgarh is with the Janata Congress.

Meanwhile, during the discussion on the regional politics in Chhattisgarh, Ajay Chandrakar hit out at the Congress party and said that Congress vote bank is shrinking and the party does not have any local leader who can represent the state. He also said that there is no clarity on the existence of the Janata Congress.

During the discussion, the issue of Naxalite and governance was also discussed. Earlier in the day, leaders representing the BJP said that the people of the state will once again elect their party to rule the state while Congress at the same hit out saying that BJP should be prepared to face the defeat.

