For this exclusive interview, we had Union Minister (Information & Broadcasting) Anurag Thakur as our guest. Anurag spoke about the achievements of the Modi government, digital revolution and semi conductor chip manufacturing and more.

The India News Manch, India’s largest political summit for 2021, began today in the National Capital, with the who’s who of Indian politics decorating the stage. The mega conclave brought together India’s most powerful political leaders and voices, including Union Cabinet ministers, state cabinet ministers and members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries, and spokespersons, to witness some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews ahead of the election season.

We started off by asking about the big decisions that have been taken by the cabinet in the last 24 hours. The government is going to bring in PLI of almost 10 billion dollars in the semiconductor areas.

Replying to what hope we have for semiconductors by the next year, Anurag Thakur said, “In the world of technology, semiconductors and digital ecosystems play a vital role. We are depended on other countries for such resources. But should India be depended on other countries? It’s time India should be self-reliant. India will make its own semi conductor chips. Exports and employments will also be generated through these reforms.”

“Our government has started the work of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. After 250 years, the construction of Kashi Vishvanath Corridor has also begun. In mere 5 years, all this has been possible under the leadership of Narendra Modi. We did what we promised to do. Development is a matter of heart now”.

Speaking about the Lakhimpur incident, the minister asserted, “I want to know if the opposition has any trust in the Supreme court of the country? Have they gone back to the times of Indira Gandhi when government officials when thrown into jails? If a search committee has been set up to research the incident, then I believe that we should build some patience in the matter. I request you all to stop these media trials and have faith in the apex court”.

Talking about the ruckus witnessed in the parliament, Anurag exclaimed that, “ The parliament is a place to conduct debates and not nuisance. Tearing papers and dancing on the table is utterly ungraceful. The TV and windows are not to be vandalized. It’s a shame that those suspended ministers are unapologetic of this behavior. “

Sharing his opinion on social media transformations, Anurag said, “There is very little accountability on digital media transformations unlike broadcasting media and print media. On social media people have the liberty to speak whatever they want. But those organizations on digital media that work towards dividing the country are killing thousands of people in the world. Spreading misinformation during the pandemic has caused major trouble in the lives of the people. Are these social media companies not accountable for such mishaps? Here the digital media ethics code came into play from our side.”

On a parting note, Anurag Thakur spoke about the pandemic situation in India. “A lot of people tried to mislead the poor section of the society by misinforming them about the vaccine policy in India. This was more of an ‘infodemic’ than a ‘pandemic’. The government provided free vaccination to these people and also provided free food grains to the unprivileged. The people of India know that the BJP government has build highways, toilets, provided electricity and water to households. ”