The India News Manch Chhattisgarh held on July 10, kicked-off with a general discussion about the working of government in the state and how it has helped in uprooting naxalism from the worst affected areas. The discussion started with four panellists from different areas talking about the working of the government. lauding the current efforts of the Chhattisgarh government, a Sahitya Academy Winner, Girish Pankaj said that the state is on the path of development and added that the current government-led by Raman Singh is working for the upliftment of the people of the state. He added that the government has rolled out a number of schemes that will affect the lives of the people on a larger scale.

The active discussion was also joined by two sportspersons — Sheela Devangan and Munni Devangan. The sportspersons from the state talked about the lack of facilities for the people trying to pursue sports. They further highlighted the problems they face and the lack of resources. Through the event organised by India News, Munni Devangan requested the government to provide them with adequate resources so that they can take their sports career forward.

Later, an entrepreneur from the state, Manoj Goyal claimed that BJP is pro-industry and the bureaucracy is very active in this government. Talking about naxals present in the area, he added that efforts are being put in to eliminate it from its roots. Stating that the steps were being taken into the right direction, he said that around 2,000 toilets have been constructed in Naxal affected region.

#IndiaNewsManch Chhattisgarh has been on the path of development. The present government is working for the state. It's working on the grassroot level and there are several schemes on which the present government is working: Girish Pankaj (@sadbhawanadarpa),Sahitya Academy winner pic.twitter.com/ZObnwje54K — NewsX (@NewsX) July 11, 2018

Grish Pankaj added that the current government was facing some foundational problems. With elections slated to take place in the fourth quarter of 2018, all parties are putting in their efforts to get the major vote share and form the government. The elections will also pave way for 2019 Lok Sabha election.

