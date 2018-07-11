Expressing confidence in people of the state, Cabinet Minister further added that the people of Chhattisgarh will again bring BJP back in power. He later rubbished the reports of farmers facing problems under BJP's rule and claimed that no farmer has committed suicide in the state due to the government schemes.

Slamming the Raman Singh-led government at the India News Manch in Chhattisgarh, Congress leader Satya Narayan Sharma stated that the government is doing dead investment which will never give out any results. The leader further stated that Congress is currently working to improve its present in Chhattisgarh. He added that farmers in the state are suffering due to government’s policies. Hitting back at the Congress leader, Cabinet Minister Brijmohan Agarwal claimed that the farmers are not angry with the government. He further added that farmers of the state have benefitted through various schemes and projects which were rolled out by PM Modi.

BJP leader Brijmohan Agarwal slammed Congress over its ruling and added that Congress is left with zero issues and hence they are resorting to accusations. However, all the allegations levelled by Congress are false, he said.

The panel discussion between the two leaders was being hosted by senior journalist Deepak Chaurasia. Congress leader Satya Narayan Sharma questioned the ruling of BJP and added that the party did nothing to make lokayukta string in Chhattisgarh.

Earlier, the event discussed the issues faced by Chhattisgarh people due to the rise in Naxal activities. Commenting on the situation, IAS officer OP Choudhary said that the relationship between the administration and the government must be strong as no administrative structure can work without the support of the government.

