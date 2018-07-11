BJP leader Sanjay Srivastava said that the government is working for the welfare of Chhattisgarh since 2003. Refuting the claims of the opposition, BJP leader Sanjay Srivastava added that his government has never tried to give the Naxalite problem a political colour. He said, "BJP never looked at the Naxalite problem through the prism of politics."

The India News Manch was held in Chhattisgarh today to understand the ruling of the current government and also to see what lies ahead of the elections which are said to be taking place in the fourth quarter of 2018. The government of Chhattisgarh that is said to be drastically affected by the naxal activities is reportedly leaving no stone unturned in bringing development and women empowerment to the state. Lauding the efforts of the government, IAS officer OP Choudhary said that the condition of the state has improved in fast few years. He added that a clear-cut education policy has also been made for Bastar region.

Joining the chorus, a BJP leader Sanjay Srivastava said that the government is working for the welfare of Chhattisgarh since 2003. Refuting the claims of the opposition, BJP leader Sanjay Srivastava added that his government has never tried to give the Naxalite problem a political colour. He said, “BJP never looked at the Naxalite problem through the prism of politics.”

Later, IAS officer OP Choudhary said that the connection between the administration and the government of the state should be strong as no administrative structure can function without getting a support from the ruling government.

Comparing the current conditions with the past times, IAS officer Chaoudhary claimed that Bastar region will turn out to be one of the best tourist destinations in next 5-10 years.

The following discussion took place after a war of words between a cabinet minister and a Congress leader. While Cabinet Minister Prem Prakash Pandey hailed the projects and schemes rolled-out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress’ Bhupesh Baghel claimed that BJP has fooled the farmers of the state.

