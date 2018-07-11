Talking about the challenges faced by filmmakers in Chhattisgarh, Anuj Sharma stated that earlier the actors and filmmakers faced several problems due to a shortage of resources from the government. However, since the resources were being made available in recent times, the films are being made, he added.

India News Manch in Chhattisgarh on July 11 discussed the challenges faced by the local film industry, Chhallywood. The following discussion was also attended by several local celebrities like Anuj Sharma. Talking about the challenges faced by filmmakers in Chhattisgarh, Anuj Sharma stated that earlier the actors and filmmakers faced several problems due to a shortage of resources from the government. However, since the resources were being made available in recent times, the films are being made, he added.

Later, commenting on what actually brings the masses from their home to the cinema halls, local celebrity Mona said that comedy is the only ingredient needed to make a successful movie in the state today.

While speaking at the India News Manch, actor Anuj Sharma said that with resources now being made available, the state needs more skilled actors to bring a change in the Chhallywood industry.

Lauding the efforts put in by Chhattisgarh filmmakers, another local celebrity, Sameer Khan stated that in Chhattisgarh, the directors make good films in less money.

Apart from the Chhallywood industry, several other issues relating to women empowerment, the naxal problems and many others were discussed at the India News Manch on July 11. A war of words between Congress and BJP was also witnessed at the event.

Earlier during the event, Congress leader slammed BJP over its investments and termed them dead. He further accused the BJP party of making farmers of the state suffer due to its policies and projects.

Later, the Manch also discussed the efforts put in by the ruling government to empower the state women. Commenting on the matter, Lata Usandi also hailed Raman Singh-led BJP Government of the state and stated that the government has worked for the empowerment of women.

