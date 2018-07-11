Cabinet Minister Prem Prakash Pandey hailed the schemes and projects rolled-out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that it’s because of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana that anybody can open their own bank account. Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP has fooled the farmers of the country. He added that the electricity rates will be reduced to half if Congress comes to power in the state.

The India News Manch that is currently happening in Chhattisgarh saw a massive war of words between the BJP and Congress. Hailing the efforts put-in by the BJP, Cabinet Minister Prem Prakash Pandey stated that the government has worked in various sectors from past 15 years. Expressing his confidence in the ruling government, Prem Pandey said that BJP will win the upcoming elections. Lauding the working of the current government, Prem Pandey added that road connectivity between several villages has improved since BJP came to the state.

Countering Cabinet Minister Prem Pandey’s claims, Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel asked why the percentage of poor increasing under BJP’s rule in Chhattisgarh was.

Meanwhile, Prem Pandey asked the people to knock on the doors of court if they were unhappy with the functioning of the government. He further slammed the Congress and claimed that Congress does not have any faith in the people or the judiciary of the country.

Hitting out at BJP, Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP has fooled the farmers of the country. He added that the electricity rates will be reduced to half if Congress comes to power in the state.

Countering, Baghel’s farmer remark, BJP leader said that the farmers are already getting electricity at subsidised rates.

During the event, the condition of women in the state was also discussed with Congress leaders claiming full liquor ban in the state if Congress wins the elections. Congress leader Karuna Shukla further added that the number of poor has increased under BJP’s rule.

