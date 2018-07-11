Countering the opposition over the efforts put in by the ruling government over the condition of women, BJP's Lata Usandi said that when someone steps into politics they face several difficulties which a normal eye fails to catch. Later, commenting on her decision of quitting BJP, Karuna Shukla said that she was not satisfied with BJP's ideology and also the way sitting on the top were functioning.

The India News Manch that is currently underway in Chhattisgarh saw a series of panel discussions based on the current working of the government and its plans for the future. With elections set to take place in the fourth quarter of 2018, one of the major topics of discussion that still remains untouched is the condition of women in the state. In order to throw some light on the condition of women, BJP leader Lata Usandi, Congress’ Karuna Shukla, NGO worker Jyoti Pandey and Janta Congress’ Richa Jogi discussed the working of government for their upliftment.

Countering the opposition over the efforts put in by the ruling government over the condition of women, BJP’s Lata Usandi said that when someone steps into politics they face several difficulties which a normal eye fails to catch. Later, commenting on her decision of quitting BJP, Karuna Shukla said that she was not satisfied with BJP’s ideology and also the way sitting on the top were functioning.

BJP’s Lata Usandi also hailed Raman Singh-led BJP Government of the state and stated that they have worked for the empowerment of women not only by educating them but also opening various sectors for their contributions.

The claims by BJP leader were soon countered by Congress’ Karuna Shukla who claimed that the BJP is only good in making promises and not fulfilling them. She added that BJP is good in talking and good in working on ground. She added that Congress worked way more than BJP for empowering women.

Meanwhile, Richa Jogi stated that her party will work for the state and all the problems and issues faced by the people here. However, Lata Usandi stated that the only government that works is the BJP-led government.

Congress leader further claimed that the percentage of people falling under BLP has increased under Raman Singh’s rule.

