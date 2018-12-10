Minister of State (MoS) Manoj Sinha, BJP National Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister of Water Resources and Ganga rejuvenation programme Uma Bharti, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi, Congress' Shakeel Ahmed and other politicians attended India News Manch ahead of Assembly Elections 2018 results and spoke extensively on exit poll predictions, which party is having more edge in the elections, performance of the Modi-led government in its so far four and half years tenure and other issues.

Speaking on various issues, Manoj Sinha spoke on the December 11 results and said that it won’t be a good thing to believe in any perception after exit poll predictions. He said that a lot of issues are there which decide the outcome of assembly elections. On being asked whether December 11 results will affect the outcome of Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Manoj Sinha said that it won’t be the case. Talking about the performance of the Modi government, Manoj Sinha said that the government has taken the benefits of government schemes to poor peoples’ doorstep.

Manoj Sinha also spoke about the launch of Train 18, which will replace trains like Shatabdi and said in the coming days, the government will soon decide on which route the Train 18 will run. Also, the ministry’s focus will be on to increase the number of air conditioned Mumbai locals.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who attended the India News Manch, slammed the Modi government and said that it has failed on all fronts. Surjewala further lashed out at the BJP government and said that the people of the country have rejected the governance of Modi regime and added that the performance of Congress party should not be undermine in Telangana and Mizoram.

Sharing her plans about the cleaning of Ganga river, Union Minister Uma Bharti said that a lot of initiatives have been taken by his ministry from executing plans, to stop the construction of dams so that the original flow of Ganga is maintained, shutting down various sewage output into the river, Vijayvargiya said that BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh while there is a neck-to-neck fight in Rajassthan. Though the total number of seats may decrease but at the end, BJP will come back to power.

A session on Ram Mandir with speakers including Mahamandleshwar Mahant Naval Kishore Das of the VHP, Kalpi Pithadishwar Sant Pramod Krishnan of the Congress and others shared their views on Ram Temple issue and said that the construction of Ram Mandir is a matter of faith and must be resolved as soon as possible.

Women speakers including Shazia Ilmi of the BJP, Political analyst Advaitya Kala, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Vandana Chavan also participated in a session dedicated to women empowerment and reservation in the Parliament.

BJP’s Sudhanshu Trivedi and Congress’ Shakeel Ahmed also spoke extensively about the upcoming assembly elections results, scheduled for tomorrow and the performance of the Modi government in so far tenure.

