India News Manch is back. This time, with the big-wigs of national and regional politics as UP, and Uttarakhand, prepare to go to the polls in the upcoming months. Presented by Signature Global and Co-Powered by Rakesh spices and Keo Karpin, the conclave is being telecast LIVE on NewsX and India News from 9 AM onwards. The event is also streaming live on major OTT platforms- Dailyhunt, Zee5, ShemarooMe, Jio TV, Watcho, MX PlayerMzaalo, TataSky and PayTm live streams.
Bringing India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, the India News Manch brings Union Cabinet ministers, state cabinet ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries and spokespersons, on one stage to participate in some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews ahead of the elections.
Live Updates
‘The youth of Uttar Pradesh want better job opportunities’: Jitin Prasad, UP Minister
‘BJP is focussed on development and policies’: Jitin Prasad, UP Minister
Jitin Prasad, UP Minister at #IndiaNewsManch: The Biggest UP-UK Poll Conclave
Congress lacks competent people in their party: Swati Singh, U.P Cabinet Minister
Congress defends those who disrespect women: Swati Singh, UP Cabinet Minister
'All the departments in the UP cabinet collectively working for women empowerment': Swati Singh, UP Cabinet minister
Swati Singh, UP Cabinet Minister at #IndiaNewsManch: The Biggest UP-UK Poll Conclave
Yogi Adityanath at #IndiaNewsManch: The Biggest UP-UK Poll Conclave
'Who Can Forget The Attacks On Ram Janmbhoomi, Varanasi?' : Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath at #IndiaNewsManch
'BJP Has Shown Commitment To Vikas, Nationalism': Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
‘Hindutva is a way of life and Hindus represent the essence of India’: Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
‘Oppn were the ones who locked the temples and attacked Ram Bhakts’: Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
‘Election is a reputed function of our vibrant democracy’: Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
‘I’m an ordinary worker of the BJP and I’ll contest elections from wherever High command says’: Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, UP
‘80% people of UP who love security, nationalism and development support us’: Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath on India News Manch Ahead of UP Polls
Watch India News Manch LIVE on NewsX YouTube: