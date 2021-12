India’s biggest political conclave of 2021- The India News Manch is being held today in the National Capital, with the who’s who of Indian politics adorning the stage. Presented by Signature Global and Co-powered by Rakesh spices and Keo Karpin, the mega conclave is being streamed LVE on NewsX and India News from 10 AM onwards.

Bringing India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, the India News Manch brings Union Cabinet ministers, State cabinet ministers & members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries and spokespersons, on one stage to participate in some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews ahead of the elections.

The esteemed panelists at India News Manch are – Union Minister (Jal Shakti) Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister (Minority Affairs) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister (Civil Aviation) Jyotiaditya Scindia, Union Minister (Commerce & Industry) Piyush Goyal, Union Minister (Road, Transport & Highways) Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister (Information & Broadcasting) Anurag Thakur, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister (In. Charge), Science & Tech Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekar, Union Minister Food Processing Industries, Minister of Rural Development & Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste, Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah, Rajya Sabha MP Parshottam Rupala, Lok Sabha MP Narendra Singh Tomar, Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir.

Lok Sabha MP Ritesh Pandey, Lok Sabha MP Satya Pal Singh, Delhi MLA Atishi Marlena, RLD National President Jayant Singh Chaudhary will be speaking on a panel discussion on ‘Decoding Politics Of Uttar Pradesh’; Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and Rajya Sabha MP G.V.L Narasimha Rao will be speaking on a panel discussion on Suspension Of Rajya Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi will participate in a panel discussion on Law & Politics. A special tribute will also be given to Late CDS General Bipin Rawat, which will feature Former Chief of Indian Army General JJ Singh, Air Marshal (R) and Lt. Gen PJS Pannu as hon’ble speakers.

One can also expect some politically-charged face-offs between Industries minister of Bihar Government Shahnawaz Hussain and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Lok Sabha MP Asduddin Owaisi and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Amee Yajnik, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari and BJP’s Former National General Secretary Ram Madhav, BKU National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and BJP Kisan Morcha’s National President Rajkumar Chahar.