India News on Thursday, November 22nd organised an exclusive political conclave ‘Manch Rajasthan’ at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, Rajasthan to present a comprehensive overview of the state government. The event was graced by senior BJP leaders including leaders Sudhanshu Trivedi, Prakash Javdekar, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arun Chaturvedi, Onkar Singh Lakhawat and senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Raghu Sharma, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Mohan Prakash along with bureaucrats, corporates and esteemed members of the civil society attended the event.

During ‘Manch Rajasthan’ conclave, several key socio-political issues of Rajasthan were discussed between the ministers from the Rajasthan government and the leaders of the opposition. Speaking at the event, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on issues including Ram Mandir, the recent political development in Kashmir, about BJP election campaign and the forthcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

Sharing his thoughts on Ram Mandir, Prakash Javadekar said that for his party, it is not an election issue. Speaking on Rafale deal, Javadekar said that there is no corruption in the Rafale deal. Just because Congress is saying won’t make it a truth. It was the Congress party which brought the middlemen concept, but Rafale deal was a government-to-government deal.

Reacting to the current political situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after the governor dissolved the assembly when Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Congress and National Conference (NC) claimed to form the government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that his party never tried to form the government by horse-trading.

The issues which kept viewers intact during the discussions covered topics such as ‘Vasundhara Sarkar Rajasthan ki bimaru arthvyavastha ka kitna ilaaj kar paayi? between Onkar Singh Lakhawat, BJP leader Mohan Prakash, Congress leader Pankaj Gupta, chairman of Legal Cell, FORTI (Federation of Rajasthan Trade & Industry), Choga Lal, representative, Kisan organisation; Chunavi jeet mein prachaar ki bhoomika’ between Dr. Raghu Sharma, chief, Congress Campaign Committee and Arun Chaturvedi, cabinet minister, Social Justice; Mandir Jayenge to vote milenge ya fir mandir banayenge to vote milenge?’ between Sudhanshu Trivedi, senior BJP leader and Manish Tewari, senior Congress leader; Rajasthan Ki Rajneeti mein Rajwado ka asar kam kyun hua? between Raseshwari Rajya Laxmi, Maharani of Jaisalmer, Sharvendra Singh, Royal from Kishangarh and Payagpur/SP Spokesperson, Colonel Nawal Singh Rajawat, Thakur of Chitora and Randhir Vikram Singh, Thakur of Mandawa; Rajasthan mein Rahul aur Modi ke naam pe vote padenge kya? between Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS, Agriculture and Pratap Singh Khachariyavas, Congress leader; also there was a special one-on-one session with Prakash Javdekar.

