Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday addressed India News Uttarakhand Manch in Dehradun. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat spoke about how his government has curbed corruption in the state even without Lokayukta in the state. The Chief Minister said that one can curb corruption in the state if one wishes too, however, it was important that people should support the government in curbing the corruption. Development will take place on its own if corruption is controlled, Uttarakhand CM said.

Trivendra Singh Rawat said that his government has reduced the loss in energy and power sector by Rs 250 crore. Speaking about attracting more tourists in the state, Trivendra Singh Rawat said that his government has conducted various roadshows to promote this sector. He said that attracting more tourists in the state was one of the objectives of his government. Speaking about future projects, Trivendra S Rawat said that his government has identified 25 objectives which they aim to complete by 2021.

Saying that Uttarakhand is a state which has the potential, Trivendra Singh Rawat while speaking on the issue of natural disasters said that it was required to find out danger zones during any disaster. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that their government has cracked on corruption and several people were behind the bars who were involved in corruption cases.

Trivendra Singh Rawat also focussed on the farming sector and spoke about how the use of land could be done in the state so that it can benefit farmers. Talking about flora and fauna in the state, the chief minister said that there was a need to identify the proper use of the land which can contribute to the growth of the farming sector.

Apart from Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, other Uttarakhand government ministers including its Labour Minister, people involved in the Namami Gange project and leaders from the opposition, film fraternity also participated in the India New Manch.

Dr Arvind Kumar, who is involved in the Namami Gange project, said that there was a need to identify the hidden reasons due to which Ganga is being polluted. Minister with Independent charge in the Uttarakhand government Rekha Arya said that the government was working on all-weather roads in the state and on many other several projects.

Participating in the India News Manch, actor Balraj Negi said that there was a need to push the regional cinema while actor Himani Shivpuri was of the view that peoples’ perception for acting has now changed. Actor Hemant Pandey also carried a debate on Hemant Pandey on the film industry and challenges.

