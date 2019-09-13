India News hosts Pioneers of North Conclave & Awards in Chandigarh: India News, the leading Hindi news channel of iTV Network organized “Pioneers of North Conclave & Awards” to recognize the contributions of those front runners and acknowledge the excellence of individuals who did tremendous work in various fields and became a source of inspiration for others.

India News hosts Pioneers of North Conclave & Awards in Chandigarh: India News, the leading Hindi news channel of iTV Network organized “Pioneers of North Conclave & Awards” to recognize the contributions of those front runners and acknowledge the excellence of individuals who did tremendous work in various fields and became a source of inspiration for others. The event held at JW Marriott Hotel, Chandigarh was graced by Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry. During the event, India News felicitated extraordinary individuals who created a mark for themselves in North India with Awards.

In an exclusive session with Dr. Jairam Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, said “I would like to congratulate India News for conducting Pioneers of North. He further added that Himachal Pradesh got the country’s largest vote share of 69.9 percent. The vote margin was exceptionally high and the largest till date. He also highlighted that “The intention is to work constructively and in a positive manner for the betterment of the State.”

On Kashmir issue, CM Jairam Thakur said that “We never imagined that Article 370 will be removed from Kashmir, but with the efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah it was made possible. The Central Government has done a historic work of connecting people to Kashmir to the mainstream. The removal of article 370 will definitely affect the election results of three States.

He also emphasized that Himachal Pradesh is a great place to invest. The Government recently signed Rs 2000 crores MOU for Manali and total Rs 41000 crore MOUs have been signed for the entire State. He said that “the Government has started 30 new schemes for the people of the State. The work of OLS survey of Mandi airport has been completed, and I’m sure Mandi will become a very advanced airport.”

In another exclusive session held with Som Prakash, Union Minister of State said: “India News showcased truly inspiring individuals, who have soared beyond personal gains and have contributed in various fields.”

On farmers’ issue, he said that “Government has increased the faith in farmers by launching various agriculture schemes and this initiative will usher in transparency which will greatly benefit farmers. The agriculture sector has to be looked at holistically, and it is only then that the maximum benefit of the farmer can be ensured. To bring back the economy on track, the government is preparing a new industrial policy. We will move forward very fast in the coming one or two years. The problem of loan of farmers is not only of Punjab but the problem of farmers of the entire country.” By 2022, farmers are trying to double their income. Government is committed to its promise to the farmers’ income.”

Som Prakash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, also said that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s overseas visits have ensured that India’s relations have been improving with its neighboring countries. India’s economy has grown faster under his leadership and our credibility has increased manifold with Pakistan getting isolated. Whenever a diplomat or any officer travels abroad, he gets different attention. Indians are seen with the utmost respect.

The conclave holds some important interactive sessions on various issues including- Government performance in last two years, Sports development in Punjab and Youth, Political Scenario and Kartarpur Border and Cross Border Narcotics smuggling in North India.

The conclave was followed by the distribution of awards in multiple categories to individuals who have not just made North India, but the whole country proud with their work and achievements and became an influence in others lives.

