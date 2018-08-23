Minister for Tourism & Cultural Affairs in the Punjab government, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday addressed India News Punjab Gems of North awards, which took place in Chandigarh. Speaking at the award function, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that there is a lack of trust in the society and we need to bring it back.

Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the Punjab government, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday attended India News Punjab Gems of North awards, which took place in Chandigarh. The cricketer-turned-politician addressed the event and also handed over the awards to people who have able to transform their lives. An excellent speaker, Navjot Singh Sidhu has always been known for his energetic speeches which are full of examples, phrases, connecting a chord with the upbeat spirit in life.

Speaking in the event, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that respect is not earned by those who keeps a want for it but by those who work hard in their life. He said that men and women who win, makes him feel proud all the time. Navjot Singh Sidhu added that places don’t grace men but men grace the places.

“Because of low values people fall down … but we should never loose hope. You are what you think and it will be your work, attitude towards life which will decide your destiny. There is a lack of trust in the society … we need to bring it back,” Navjot Singh Sidhu added.

Talking about his career in a symbolic way, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he has reached on a Himalaya in his career. When somebody asked him that you have achieved so much, what makes you satisfied? Cricket, politics, reality TV? What is it? Sidhu said that politics because it brings the best in you.

Further speaking at the event, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “There is a saying how would you like to be remembered … a person said by making a difference.”

“We cannot be dependent anymore, everybody has to take the weight on their shoulders. It’s important for the truth to come forward and it is the responsibility of TV to guard the truth. It should only show the truth. Humanity is very important, if you serve humanity, you serve the lord and if you serve the lord, this means you are blessed by god’s grace,” Sidhu added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu concluded by saying, “My father once told me that son the geniuses men are admirer … you admire sachin or some great politician … but men of character are trusted. What I am today, is because of the diversity … I believe in making change.”

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu also honoured people at the India News Punjab Gems of North Awards

Complete list of Awardees at India News Punjab Gems of North awards

