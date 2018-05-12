Voting for the high stake assembly elections in Karnataka ended on Saturday evening with a total of 70% voter turnout. Going by the India News-Today's Chanakya exit poll prediction, it seems that BJP might land very close to form the next government in the state as exit poll predicts close to 120 out of 224 seats for the party.

The polling for high stake Karnataka elections was held on 222 out of 224 seats. Elections in two constituencies including RR Nagar and Jayanagar has been postponed by the Elections Commission. The central election body deferred the elections in RR Nagar after around 10,000 voter ID cards were found at a falt in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, due to an EVM failure, re-polling will take place in Hebbal assembly constituency’s Polling Station Number 2. The date for the re-polling will be announced later.

Karnataka Elections 2018 witnessed a tough fight between the present ruling government in the state led by the Congress party and the BJP which did not leave any opportunity to slam the Congress party’s rule of the last 5 years in the state. It was a fight between ideologies of the two parties — Congress & BJP and on agenda’s of public concern.

The campaign for the Karnataka Elections saw both the leading parties slamming each other on the various issue including development, corruption, issue of farmers, women security, caste and other issues. Though leaders of both the parties in the state, Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa have claimed that their respective parties will win the elections, the final picture will only get clear on May 15, when the counting of votes will take place.

