India News Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand hosted the 3rd edition of Shaurya Samman to honor brave policemen of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. MoS for Road Transport & Highways General VK Singh and UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma were the chief guests at the event.

August 31, 2019: To acknowledge the contribution of the brave hearts who served the nation in the Police force and have shown exemplary courage and devotion in protecting the society, India News Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand by iTV Network today hosted the third edition of ‘Shaurya Samman’ at Hotel Piccadilly, Lucknow.

The event showed a light on the bravery of the policemen who have shown their valor against the criminals and anti-social elements in the society. The event was graced by Hon’ble Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways General V K Singh who felicitated the brave policemen and firemen from the state. Several political dignitaries, senior police officials and corporate leaders from the state attended the event.

During an exclusive session with Hon’ble Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways General V K Singh, the minister shared his views on state police machinery, he said “Indian Police is doing a great job. A programme like Shaurya Samman motivate our forces.” On the recent Kashmir issue, he said, “In Kashmir, funds have not been utilized, but people of Kashmir were struggling, only a few families were getting the benefit, there was a real need of the abrogation of article 370, it was much required.” Our biggest challenge today is Social Media which plays an important role, today we don’t know who is sending fake news on WhatsApp groups.”

In another session on the Development and challenges in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Dinesh Sharma, Deputy, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said “Our government has done many developments in the state, we have made regulations for private universities, and soon there will be huge job opportunities for youth due to several development projects in the state.” Further, he added that “205 schools have been started in the last 2 years, 48 more will be constructed soon and a good education system has been established in the state.” On Shaurya Samman he said, “Police force is state’s pride. Policemen serve the people 24X7 and they surely deserve such recognition.”

In an interesting session on development in the state, attended by Shri Rajendra Pratap Singh, Minister of Rural and Integrated Development and Shri Ajay Kumar, Senior Congress Leader. The two ministers discussed upon the development situation. Shri Ajay Kumar criticizes various government policies and said: “Growth has reduced under Modi regime, there is no employment opportunity for youth.” While countering this, Shri Rajendra Pratap Singh said: “These allegations are baseless and people of the state stands with Bhartiya Janta Party, our development work is enough to showcase our credibility.”

There was a special session on Women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh attended Ms Shahdab Fatima, Former Minister and Smt. Sanyukta Bhatia, Mayor, Lucknow. Ms Shahdab Fatima, Former Minister said: “Crime against women has increased in recent past under BJP regime.” While Smt. Sanyukta Bhatia, Mayor, Lucknow said: “Women are safe in Uttar Pradesh”.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App