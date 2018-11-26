India News on Monday organised #WomenAchieversConclave, a gathering to honour women across various professions where they have followed their dreams, achieved them and brought a positive change in the society. The occasion was graced by Governor of Puducherry and former IAS officer Kiran Bedi, Indian film actresses Shruti Haasan, Salma Agha, Sasha Agha, women entrepreneurs, young women politicians, and other ambitious women who have dared to think and chose to walk on a difficult path to prove themselves.

Speaking at the event, Kiran Bedi emphasised that leadership does not mean the top position but it’s a set of qualities a leader should have. Kiran Bedi felt that there is still a difference between an upbringing of a girl and a boy child and mentioned that films, television play an important role in creating good values in the society. Kiran Bedi also handed over women achievers awards to those who have made a difference in the society and honoured them.

Gracing the occasion, Kamal Haasan daughter Shruti Haasan who worked in films like Gabbar is Back, Welcome Back and others addressed the event and spoke about women empowerment, her role models, about her upcoming debut English album, on the #MeToo movement and other issues. On being asked about whether she will enter politics, Shruti Haasan said that she believes that a person who is well versed and properly informed about it only should enter but since she has no idea about politics, therefore, she has no plans to enter politics.

Veteran actress Salma Agha also graced the evening and spoke about women issues. She shared her thoughts about the triple talaq bill and said that it took so long for the issue to be taken at the government level. Lauding efforts of the government, Salma Agha said that triple talaq bill is a progressive step for the women in the country and shouldn’t be looked through the prism of politics.

Among other issues which kept the audience occupied throughout the day were panel discussions focussed on women entrepreneurs, women achievers in fashion industry, social media influencers, women achievers in the Indian armed forces, politics and others.

#WomenAchieversConclave Stay in race, if you know that your product is good and idea is right, you will succeed: Shivani Malik, Da Milano #WomenConclave @Inkhabar pic.twitter.com/sLfLzvnQ5z — NewsX (@NewsX) November 26, 2018

