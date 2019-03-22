India not to send representative to Pakistan National Day event at High Commission: The Government of India won't send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day event at the Pakistan Mission in New Delhi on Friday, reports said. It has been reported that the decision has been taken after the Pakistan High Commission had invited the representatives of the Hurriyat Conference to the event.

The Government of India won’t send any official representative to the Pakistan National Day celebrations which is scheduled to be held at the Pakistan Mission in New Delhi on Friday, reports said. It has been reported that the decision has been taken after the Pakistan High Commission had invited the representatives of the Hurriyat Conference to attend the event. Every year, Pakistan high commission observes the Pakistan National Day on March 23, however, this year the commission has decided to celebrate it today, March 22, 2019.

Usually, an Indian minister represents the government at the event, however, there are reports that New Delhi is currently angry with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi calling up Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, for an event organised in London to mark Islamabad’s support to Kashmir-related incidents.

On March 23, 1940, the Muslim League passed the Lahore resolution demanding the formation of Pakistan. The day was then celebrated as Pakistan National Day. Apart from that, it was on March 23, 1956, when Pakistan adopted its first Constitution.

