The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India has called off the meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that was scheduled to take place in New York later this month on the sidelines of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) 2018. Issuing a statement after the cancellation of talks, MEA said, “Since yesterday, the announcement of a meeting between foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, two deeply disturbing developments have taken place. The brutal killing of our security personnel by Pakistan entities and the recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan in which it had glorified terrorists, has forced India to cancel the talks.”

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that it is obvious that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of new Prime Minister of Pakistan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in the office.

Earlier, there were reports that India was rethinking on its decision to have informal talks with Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister on the sidelines of the UNGA 2018, following the brutal killing of BSF jawan whose body was found in a mutilated state and recently launched Burhan Wani postage stamps by Islamabad.

