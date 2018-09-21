India has called off the proposed meeting by Islamabad between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the UNGA 2018. According to reports, India was forced to rethink on its decision whether to have informal talks between the two foreign ministers due to the continuing provocation from Pakistan along the border.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to PM Modi had expressed his willingness to have discussions with India as both the countries face a challenging relationship with each other. In an invitation from Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that FM Sushma Swaraj will meet Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of UNGA.

Sources say that Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General VK Singh had said that he wanted to wait to see whether Imran Khan will succeed to exercise his own authority after he had approached Indian for talks to solve outstanding issues. However, the recent developments in the past two days have forced India to rethink on its decision for an informal meet between the two Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of UNGA.

